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Home / Uttarakhand / 19-year-old IIT Roorkee student dies by suicide

19-year-old IIT Roorkee student dies by suicide

Rajauria was a second-year student in the BS-MS program in Mathematics and Computing under the Department of Mathematics

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PTI
Dehradun, Updated At : 03:33 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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A note purportedly written by the student was recovered from the hostel room in which it was mentioned that no one should be blamed for his death. Pic: iStock
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A 19-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room, police said on Friday.

Circle officer Oshin Joshi said the student, identified as Ayush Rajauria, was found hanging around 1 am.

Rajauria was a second-year student in the BS-MS program in Mathematics and Computing under the Department of Mathematics, and hailed from Ghaziabad.

A note purportedly written by the student was recovered from the hostel room in which it was mentioned that no one should be blamed for his death.

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In a statement, IIT Roorkee expressed grief over the student's death and said the institute is providing full cooperation to the authorities and remains committed to offering necessary support to the bereaved family.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by the police. The institute is extending full cooperation to the authorities and is committed to providing all necessary assistance to the family," it added.

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