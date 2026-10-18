Two men allegedly involved in arms trafficking were arrested following an encounter in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, police said on Sunday.

One of the accused sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during the retaliatory fire, while the other was also taken into custody on Saturday, they said.

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The police recovered eight country-made firearms, eight live cartridges, four spent casings, and a motorcycle from the accused.

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Officials said that the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Dineshpur police station, where a Special Operations Group (SOG) and a police team were conducting checks on the Mahtosh-Makarandpur road.

During the operation, two suspects on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire on the police. In the retaliatory action, Manoj Kumar was shot in his left leg. Another accused was identified as Anmol Yadav.

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Both are residents of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the accused had planned to sell the firearms for Rs 8,000. The police are currently investigating the supply chain of these weapons.

SSP Ajay Ganpati stated that the police are working to determine where these weapons were sold and who else is involved in this gang.