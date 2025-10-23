DT
PT
Home / Uttarakhand / 2 held after police encounter in Uttarakhand's Dehradun

2 held after police encounter in Uttarakhand's Dehradun

Third man escaped into the forest during the encounter

PTI
Rishikesh, Updated At : 02:54 PM Oct 23, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
Two men were arrested following a police encounter in which they were shot in the leg here in the Laal Tappad area near Rishikesh, officials said on Thursday.

Police said a third man escaped into the forest during the encounter in Doiwala village in Dehradun district on Wednesday. All three were allegedly involved in a recent firing incident outside the Government Doon Hospital.

Doiwala police station in-charge Inspector Pradeep Rana said the criminals injured in the encounter, which took place at 10:15 pm on Wednesday night, were admitted to the hospital and arrested.

He said they have been identified as Sohail Khan (25) and Shanu (23), both from Dehradun.

The officer said police are combing the forest in search of the absconding criminal, while raids are also being conducted at other locations.

The inspector said that the criminals are the main accused in the firing incident outside the Government Doon Hospital 2-3 weeks ago, and the police were searching for them.

A case of attempted murder has been registered against them in the Dehradun City Police Station. A scooter and two pistols were also recovered from the criminals’ possession.

