2 killed, 2 injured as speeding car overturns after hitting divider in Haldwani

Two men were killed and two others, including a woman, were critically injured as a car moving at high speed overturned after hitting a road divider here on Friday, police said.

The accident took place around 4 pm on the Gaula flyover, when the car heading to Lalkuan from Kathgodam in Nainital district lost control, and skidded for a distance before hitting the divider and overturning.

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The impact left the car completely mangled, with two men in it dying on the spot. Another man and a woman have been admitted to the Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani, where their condition is said to be critical, police said.

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A police team reached the spot and shifted all four to the hospital, where doctors declared two men dead.

There were four people in the car at the time of the accident.

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SP (City) Harbans Singh said efforts are under way to identify the deceased, and the injured will be questioned once they regain consciousness.