2 rescued after vehicle overturns in swollen Bin River in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh

Two young men were safely rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday night after their vehicle lost control and overturned in the swollen Bin River along the Rishikesh-Haridwar-Chilla Barrage Road.

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The SDRF Dhalwala team dispatched a rescue unit immediately upon receiving information about the incident at around 9:15 pm.

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Torrential rain, pitch darkness, and strong water currents complicated the operation after the vehicle was swept downstream and became lodged against a stepped dam.

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SDRF personnel spotted one victim sitting on top of the vehicle and pulled him to safety using ropes and specialised gear before rushing him to the hospital.

Speaking to ANI, SDRF in-charge Kavindra Sajwan said that when the team reached the spot, one person was found sitting on top of the vehicle.

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"Using ropes and specialised equipment, the team reached him in the river, rescued him and sent him to the hospital. We then learned there was another person trapped inside. After several attempts, we managed to rescue that person as well," he said.