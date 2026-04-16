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Home / Uttarakhand / 3 dozen get food poisoning after eating at wedding in Uttarakhand's Tehri

3 dozen get food poisoning after eating at wedding in Uttarakhand's Tehri

District hospital officials said 15 patients were admitted on Wednesday, while 20 more arrived for treatment this morning

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New Tehri, Updated At : 08:33 PM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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Nearly three dozen people were hospitalised with food poisoning after eating a meal at a wedding in the Badshahithaul area of Tehri district, officials said on Thursday.

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The victims, including 30 women and children from Dharsal and Jugad villages, complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain following the event held at a banquet hall on Tuesday.

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District hospital officials said 15 patients were admitted on Wednesday, while 20 more arrived for treatment this morning.

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"The condition of all patients is stable and they are under constant observation," said Dr Amit Rai, Chief Medical Superintendent.

Twenty-two people were discharged after primary treatment, while 13 remain under medical care, Rai added.

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The Food Safety Department collected seven samples of such food items as flour, pulses, gram flour, and noodles for laboratory analysis.

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