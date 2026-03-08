DT
Home / Uttarakhand / 3, including mother-son duo killed in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

3, including mother-son duo killed in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

Prima facie, both cases appear to be that of murder, says police

PTI
Rudraprayag, Updated At : 09:49 PM Mar 08, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock
Three persons, including a mother-son duo and a woman from Haryana, were murdered in two separate incidents in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the alleged killers in both incidents have fled and efforts are on to trace and nab them.

The decomposed bodies of a Nepali woman and her son were recovered from a locked room in the Tilwara Sumari area on Friday, with her husband absconding since the incident.

The incident came to light when neighbours reported a foul smell from the rented room, where the family was residing. Following this, police broke down the door of the room, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Kamla Shahi, 34, and her nine-year-old son, Roshan.

Police said that prima facie the incident appears to have taken place a few days ago, and her husband, Deepak Bahadur, has been absconding since then.

In another incident, Kajal, a resident of Kurukshetra, was left unconscious at a hotel in Rudraprayag, and her husband and his friend fled from the spot.

Upon receiving information from the hotel owner, police arrived at the scene and took the woman to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead, they said.

Following this, police sealed the hotel room and collected forensic evidence.

According to the police, Kajal had checked into the hotel on the night of March 6 with her husband, Arun, a resident of Kaithal, and his friend Akshay Kumar.

The two men accompanying the woman left on Saturday morning, saying they would return shortly, police said.

When the woman did not check out after waiting for a long time, the hotel owner became suspicious and peeped through the window, and informed the police after seeing her lying unconscious.

The deceased's family has been contacted and is arriving in Rudraprayag, police said.

Prima facie, both cases appear to be that of murder, police said, adding that FIRs have been registered and police teams have been dispatched to search for the absconding individuals.

