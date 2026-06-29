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Home / Uttarakhand / 4 dead as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

4 dead as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

The accident occurs around 3.30 pm near Kanra village as the car, on its way to Chaikhan from Lamgara, goes out of control and plunges into the gorge

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PTI
Dehradun, Updated At : 08:33 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Four people were killed and two seriously injured as their car fell into a deep gorge in the Lamgara area of Almora district on Monday, officials said.

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According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, the accident occurred around 3.30 pm near Kanra village as the car, on its way to Chaikhan from Lamgara, went out of control and plunged into the gorge.

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There were six occupants in the car. Four of them died, while two suffered severe injuries, the officials said.

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The injured individuals are being airlifted to the Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani, they added.

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