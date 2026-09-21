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Home / Uttarakhand / 4 Uttarakhand residents arrested for stealing jewellery, cash worth Rs 1 crore in Shimla

4 Uttarakhand residents arrested for stealing jewellery, cash worth Rs 1 crore in Shimla

Police recover around 80 per cent of stolen property; accused arrested from Rudrapur

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:59 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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The district police have arrested four Uttarakhand residents for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash worth Rs 1 crore from a house in the Finghask area of Shimla.

The accused have been identified as Devendra Kumar (56), a resident of Ramnagar, Uttarakhand; Pappu Lal (58), Baljeet Singh (35) and Naeem (36), all residents of Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand.

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According to the police, on September 8, it received a complaint from Renu Baljee, who said she lived in her house along with two maids. On the morning of September 8, when she woke up, she found that the cupboards in her room were open and items were scattered.

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Upon inspection, she found that her jewellery, including diamond and gold bangles, gold rings and earrings, Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and other valuables were missing. She alleged that one of her maids was also missing and suspected that she had stolen the items.

Acting swiftly, the police registered a case under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and initiated an investigation.

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During the investigation, police teams searched for suspects at various locations, interrogated them and collected technical and other evidence. The police came to know that the suspects were from Uttarakhand, following which a team from the Sadar police station, in a joint operation with the Udham Singh Nagar district police, launched a manhunt and arrested the four accused from Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar.

Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said approximately 80 per cent of the stolen property had been recovered.

“The recovered property includes stolen jewellery and other valuables. Investigations are ongoing to recover the remaining property and to identify and arrest the other individuals involved in the theft. The investigation in the case is going on and stern legal action will be taken soon against other persons involved in the incident,” he said.

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