The Uttarakhand Government has temporarily suspended the pilgrimage to Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib and the Char Dham Yatra due to adverse weather conditions across the state.

Continuous heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand and red/orange weather alerts have prompted authorities to advise pilgrims to stay in safe locations.

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Tourists planning fresh trips to Uttarakhand have been urged to postpone travel until at least September 30. Those already in the hills have been advised to move to safer places, avoid rivers and streams, and resume their journeys only after clearance from the authorities.

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According to reports, persistent snowfall since the night of September 26 has led to an accumulation of nearly six to seven inches of snow in and around Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib.

Sharing details, Narinder Singh Bindra, president of the Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust, said snowfall began on the night of September 26. He said the pilgrimage was initially suspended for September 26 and 27.

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“The snow is now melting, but conditions in the high-altitude region remain severe, forcing us to keep the yatra on hold,” he said.

This is the second snowfall of the season at Hemkund Sahib, the first having occurred on September 16. The weather department has issued red alerts for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated areas likely to receive extremely heavy rain.

Bindra said more than 3 lakh devotees have paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib so far this season. The Hemkund Sahib Yatra is scheduled to continue until October 10.

“Nearly half a foot of snow accumulated around the shrine. Despite the harsh weather, pilgrims continued to arrive to pay obeisance at the revered site. The yatra will resume as soon as weather conditions improve,” he added.

Char Dham Yatra also suspended

Amid forecasts of heavy rainfall, authorities have also suspended the Char Dham Yatra from Saturday. The pilgrimage covers the four Himalayan shrines of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

The areas around Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath are expected to witness continuous heavy rainfall, while increased cloud formation has made travel unsafe.

Snowfall was also reported near Chakratirth on the Badrinath-Satopanth trekking route from Friday evening. Trekking groups camping in the area experienced snowfall, while lower parts of Chamoli district received rain.