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Home / Uttarakhand / Adi Kailash Yatra in Uttarakhand suspended due to monsoon

Adi Kailash Yatra in Uttarakhand suspended due to monsoon

Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate says Inner Line Permits for Adi Kailash and Om Parvat Yatra in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh will now be issued only after further orders

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PTI
Pithoragarh, Updated At : 04:19 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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The Adi Kailash pilgrimage in Pithoragarh began in 1981 -- alongside the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in Tibet -- but gained popularity following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on October 12, 2023. Photo: iStock
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The Adi Kailash and Om Parvat Yatra in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh has been suspended in view of the monsoon, risk of landslides and safety of pilgrims, officials said on Friday.

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Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashish Joshi said that 52,441 pilgrims visited Adi Kailash and Om Parvat within two months of the commencement of the pilgrimage on May 1.

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"Inner Line Permits for the Adi Kailash and Om Parvat Yatra will now be issued only after further orders," he said.

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Joshi said that 103 pilgrims were last issued permits on July 1 before the suspension came into effect.

The Adi Kailash pilgrimage in Pithoragarh began in 1981 -- alongside the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in Tibet -- but gained popularity following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on October 12, 2023.

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