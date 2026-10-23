Ankita Bhandari case: Actress Urmila Sanawar, ex-MLA Suresh Rathore agree for narco test

Actress Urmila Sanawar and former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore on Friday gave their consent before a CBI court here for undergoing narco-analysis test in connection with the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case.

The CBI had issued notices to Sanawar and Rathore regarding an audio clip that mentions a “VIP” link to the crime.

Advertisement

Sanawar alleged the involvement of the ‘VIP’ in the murder of Ankita, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, on September 18, 2022.

Advertisement

The actress also claims to be the wife of Rathore but the politician has denied this.

Sanawar released on social media the audio recording, which she claimed captured conversations with Rathore and pointed to the role of the “powerful” figure in the murder case.

Advertisement

Recently-appointed Sikkim Governor Dushyant Gautam is being alleged to be the VIP involved. Gautam has denied the allegations.

The CBI is investigating the authenticity of the viral clips.

The hearing on Friday was about the narco-analysis and polygraph tests. The special court will next hear the matter on October 26.

After her court appearance, Sanawar said, “I have given my consent for the narco test as I have nothing to lose. I will ensure that Ankita gets justice. I neither have anyone sponsoring me nor do I have anything to do with the state government. I have kept a condition that media must be given access to my narco-analysis test so that details are available to all.”

She also demanded that a narco-test be conducted on Gautam.

Ankita’s family, the Congress and activists have been demanding an investigation against Gautam and his removal as governor.

The Congress had sought President Droupadi Murmu’s intervention on reconsidering Gautam’s appointment till the CBI completes its probe while Ankita’s parents staged a protest near India Gate in Delhi last week.

Outside the court, Sanawar said she has been asked to appear again on October 26 after further consideration about her condition.

Earlier drama unfolded when Sanawar arrived at the court as Rathore denied that she was his wife.

Rathore said he has given his consent for the narco-test and would cooperate with the investigating agencies.

“I have given my consent for the narco-analysis test and my medical check-up can also be done. The CBI is investigating the case and I will extend my complete support,” Rathore told PTI.

After Ankita’s murder, resort owner Pulkit Arya, son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, and two accomplices were convicted in the case and sentenced to life imprisonment.