Ankita Bhandari case: Police complaint filed against father of Pulkit Arya

A police complaint was filed on Monday against the father of Pulkit Arya, who is serving life sentence in the Ankita Bhandari case, for allegedly releasing private chats of the victim and trying to influence the investigation.

The development came a day after Vinod Arya held a press conference, where he claimed that Pulkit was wrongly implicated due to “political pressure” and that Ankita was not murdered but had died by suicide due to harassment from her parents and her male friend.

He had also released over 4,000 pages of purported WhatsApp chats between Ankita and her male friend and demanded that these be included in the investigation.

On Monday, office-bearers of a group, Pahadi Mahasabha, held a protest at the city police station (Nagar Kotwali) and submitted a formal complaint, demanding that a case be registered against Vinod Arya.

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They alleged that public disclosure of the chats was a violation of privacy and demanded legal action against Vinod.

Tarun Vyas, president of the Pahadi Mahasabha, said that Ankita was the daughter of Uttarakhand. “The incident involving her left the state deeply shaken. In such a sensitive case, making the deceased’s private conversations public constitutes a grave violation of her privacy and dignity.”

Vyas said Ankita’s family is yet to receive justice and Vinod was trying to divert the course of the investigation.

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He questioned the source of Ankita’s alleged private chats, demanding an impartial inquiry into it.

He also called for an investigation into the claims made by Vinod regarding the demolition of his properties.

Sarita Purohit, president of women’s wing of Pahadi Mahasabha, said that Uttarakhand stands with Ankita’s parents in their pursuit of justice and that the public disclosure of her private chats has deeply hurt the sentiments of the people.

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She expressed concern that other individuals might also be involved in the case, and urged the police to take cognisance of the matter and conduct an impartial investigation.

The organisation warned that if no action is taken, it will launch an intense agitation.

Ankita, a 19-year-old receptionist at the Vantara Resort near Rishikesh, was allegedly murdered on September 18, 2022, by the resort owner, Pulkit Arya, along with two of his employees, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta. The case sparked massive outrage and all three individuals have since been sentenced to life imprisonment.

In February this year, the CBI registered a case against unidentified people to probe the alleged role of a “VIP” in the case.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami had recommended the CBI inquiry following the demand by Ankita’s parents after an actor, who claimed to be the wife of a legislator, circulated audio and video clips purportedly indicating the involvement of a ‘VIP’ in the murder.