The father of Pulkit Arya, who is serving a life sentence in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, on Sunday claimed that Pulkit was wrongly implicated due to “political pressure” and that she died by suicide due to harassment from her parents and boyfriend.

Addressing a press conference, Vinod Arya, flanked by Pulkit’s lawyer, demanded that the entire case be investigated by the CBI.

On Sunday, Vinod alleged that his son had been framed due to political pressure and said he was forced to come before the media as authorities have refused to listen to them over the last three years.

Speaking at the Press Club, Vinod raised questions regarding the police investigation in the case.

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He claimed that Ankita was not murdered, but was driven to suicide “by the harassment she faced from her parents and her boyfriend”.

He claimed to possess over 4,000 pages of chat transcripts between Ankita and her male friend. He claimed that these chats clearly indicate that her parents—particularly her mother—subjected her to “severe mistreatment, including brutal physical assaults involving kicks, punches, and beatings with sticks”.

He claimed that her parents opposed Ankita’s marriage to her friend, Pushp.

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“Furthermore, in one of the chats, Ankita sent her parents a video of a canal and asked, ‘Are you now suggesting that I should jump into this and commit suicide,” Vinod claimed.

He also denied that any ‘VIP’ had visited the resort and demanded that the entire case be investigated by the CBI.

Vinod also expressed displeasure over a statement made by Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami on the case when the “matter is still sub judice” and is before the High Court.

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“In the same chat, Ankita also appears to be deeply upset with her friend, as he had been pressuring her to engage in a physical relationship. Moreover, the friend even threatened in the chat that he would murder her parents and dispose of their bodies somewhere,” claimed Arya while sharing the purported chats.

Vinod stated that following the incident, his resort was demolished using a bulldozer and was also set on fire on two separate occasions, resulting in a financial loss of approximately Rs 50 crore.

He alleged that he tried to file a formal complaint regarding these incidents, but to date, no report has been registered. He added that political pressure was the reason behind this.

He remarked that while his family has been forced to constantly face accusations, their own complaints have gone completely unheeded.

Questioning the police investigation process, he noted that while the police recovered and examined Ankita’s SIM card, they have yet to recover Pulkit’s mobile phone or SIM card.

He stated that it is essential to bring these facts to light to ensure an impartial investigation.

Meanwhile, Anuj Pundir, the counsel for Pulkit, said the sequence of events was “suspicious”. The counsel noted that the police had recorded Pulkit’s statement and sent him to jail. “Two days later, it was learnt that the body had been recovered from a canal,” he said.

The counsel alleged that the body was transported in a police vehicle and subsequently placed in the canal to fabricate a story about its recovery. He also pointed to the claim that the body was found inside a PPE kit, arguing that this detail further casts doubt on the sequence of events.

He alleged that the actions taken in the case were driven by pressure rather than a commitment to an impartial investigation.