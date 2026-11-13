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Home / Uttarakhand / Ankita Bhandari murder: Uttarakhand court orders narco test of TV actress Urmila Sanawar

Ankita Bhandari murder: Uttarakhand court orders narco test of TV actress Urmila Sanawar

he test will be conducted in Gujarat's Gandhinagar but the date has not been fixed

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PTI
Dehradun, Updated At : 05:29 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Uttarakhand's Pauri, was murdered by resort owner Pulkit Arya and two of his employees in 2022. File photo
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A CBI court on Friday ordered narco-analysis and polygraph test of television actress Urmila Sanawar in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

The test will be conducted in Gujarat's Gandhinagar but the date has not been fixed, her lawyer said.

"In the court, consent was given for undergoing the narco-analysis and polygraph test and her statement was also recorded. It has been decided that the test will be conducted in Gandhinagar. However, the date is yet to be set," advocate Shivani Tomar said.

The lawyer added that it is likely that a medical test will be conducted on Sanawar by the third week of November after which the date for narco-analysis will be confirmed.

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Ahead of her previous appearance in a Dehradun court on October 26, a fresh FIR was filed against Sanawar, a day after she was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

Last week, Sanawar got relief from a Haridwar court in a defamation and extortion case and was granted bail.

Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Uttarakhand's Pauri, was murdered by resort owner Pulkit Arya and two of his employees in 2022. All three were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.

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Sanawar has alleged the involvement of a 'VIP' in the murder of Ankita.

Sanawar and former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore last month gave their consent before a CBI court for undergoing narco-analysis test.

The CBI had issued notices to Sanawar and Rathore regarding an audio clip that mentions a "VIP" link to the crime.

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Sanawar had released on social media the audio recording, which she claimed captured conversations with Rathore and pointed to the role of the "powerful" figure in the murder case.

Recently-appointed Sikkim Governor Dushyant Gautam is being alleged to be the VIP involved. Gautam has denied the allegations. The CBI is investigating the authenticity of the clips.

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