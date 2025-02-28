Fifty-seven labourers from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were trapped under an avalanche near the border village of Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday, officials said.

The BRO is a road construction executive force that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces.

Sixteen of 57 workers trapped under avalanche in Chamoli have been rescued, said Uttarakhand Chief Minsiter Pushkar Singh Dhami.

जनपद चमोली में माणा गांव के निकट BRO द्वारा संचालित निर्माण कार्य के दौरान हिमस्खलन की वजह से कई मजदूरों के दबने का दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। ITBP, BRO और अन्य बचाव दलों द्वारा राहत एवं बचाव कार्य संचालित किया जा रहा है। भगवान बदरी विशाल से सभी श्रमिक भाइयों के सुरक्षित होने की… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) February 28, 2025

"A massive avalanche has occurred near the Border Roads Organisation camp in the border area of Mana in which 57 workers engaged in road construction have been trapped. Out of these workers, 10 workers have been rescued and sent to the army camp near Mana in critical condition," IG Nilesh Anand Bharne told ANI.

The avalanche buried a camp of the Border Roads Organisation between Mana and Badrinath, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said.

#IndianArmy#SuryaCommand An avalanche struck a GREF Camp near Mana village in Garhwal Sector. A number of labourers are feared to be trapped. Indian Army’s IBEX BRIGADE swiftly launched rescue operations inspite of continuing heavy snowfall and minor avalanches. So far 10… pic.twitter.com/zNcTJnOPi6 — SuryaCommand_IA (@suryacommand) February 28, 2025

Mana is the last village on the India-Tibet border at a height of 3,200 metres.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have left for the spot amid continuing snowfall and rain.

