Home / Uttarakhand / Avalanche in Badrinath's Mana village; 16 of 57 trapped BRO labourers rescued

Avalanche in Badrinath's Mana village; 16 of 57 trapped BRO labourers rescued

The incident took place on the National Highway near Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:53 PM Feb 28, 2025 IST
Photo: @suryacommand/X
Fifty-seven labourers from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were trapped under an avalanche near the border village of Mana in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday, officials said.

The BRO is a road construction executive force that provides support to and is a part of the Indian Armed Forces.

Sixteen of 57 workers trapped under avalanche in Chamoli have been rescued, said Uttarakhand Chief Minsiter Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"A massive avalanche has occurred near the Border Roads Organisation camp in the border area of Mana in which 57 workers engaged in road construction have been trapped. Out of these workers, 10 workers have been rescued and sent to the army camp near Mana in critical condition," IG Nilesh Anand Bharne told ANI.

The avalanche buried a camp of the Border Roads Organisation between Mana and Badrinath, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said.

Mana is the last village on the India-Tibet border at a height of 3,200 metres.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have left for the spot amid continuing snowfall and rain.

With inputs from agencies

