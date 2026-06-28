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Home / Uttarakhand / Ayodhya donations case: Police raids at houses of 8 arrested

Ayodhya donations case: Police raids at houses of 8 arrested

The eight accused were associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram Temple

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PTI
Ayodhya, Updated At : 12:42 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Police officials conduct a search operation at the residence of an accused in connection with an alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, June 28, 2026. PTI
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Ayodhya Police on Sunday conducted simultaneous raids at the residences of all eight people arrested in connection with embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple, police sources said.

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Police teams, accompanied by local magistrates, carried out searches at the homes of the accused, including Lav Kush Mishra, Avinash Shukla and Ramashankar Yadav, the sources said.

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The raids come two days after all eight accused were remanded to judicial custody till June 29 by a court in Ayodhya. Police are expected to seek their custodial remand when they are produced before the court on Monday.

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The eight accused—Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ram Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav—were associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram Temple.

According to the prosecution, investigators have so far recovered Rs 79.85 lakh. The case has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to theft by servant, criminal breach of trust, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy, besides sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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The FIR was registered on the recommendation of a preliminary report submitted by a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government after allegations of misappropriation of funds of the temple surfaced earlier this month.

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