BJP-ruled Uttarakhand renames 17 locations with Mughal references 

The saffron party officially lauds the state government for changing the names as part of the campaign to eradicate the last vestiges of slavery
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:20 PM Mar 31, 2025 IST
The BJP officially lauded the state government for changing the names as part of the campaign to eradicate the last vestiges of slavery.
At the height of the controversy over the tomb of Aurangzeb in Maharashtra, BJP-ruled Uttarakhand on Monday renamed 17 locations across the state’s four districts to wipe out all Mughal era references from them.

Among locations which have undergone a name change are ten in Haridwar district, four in Dehradun, two in Nainital and one in Udham Singh Nagar.

Aurangzebpur in Haridwar has been renamed Shivaji Nagar, Ghaziwali as Arya Nagar, Khanpur as Shri Krishnapur and Khanpur Kursali as Ambedkar Nagar.

Likewise, Miyawala in Dehradun will now be called Ramjiwala and Chandpur Khurd as Prithviraj Nagar. The Nawabi Road in Nainital has a new name, the Atal Road, and Panchukki Marg has been renamed Guru Golwalkar Marg after the second RSS chief.

“Uttarakhand has announced the renaming of several locations across Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts. The new names reflect public sentiment and uphold India’s cultural and historical heritage. This initiative seeks to honor great personalities who have played a significant role in preserving Indian culture, inspiring future generations,” BJP leader Amit Malviya said on X.

