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Home / Uttarakhand / Cabinet expansion in Uttarakhand on the cards

Cabinet expansion in Uttarakhand on the cards

With less than a year left for the next assembly elections, there is a strong possibility that all five vacant posts may be filled during Navratri

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PTI
Dehradun, Updated At : 09:06 AM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. File Photo
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Speculation about the expansion of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s cabinet are once again gaining momentum in Uttarakhand, with sources saying it is likely that the exercise will be carried out during this Navratri itself.

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The sources close to Dhami said that with less than a year left for the next assembly elections in the state, there is a strong possibility that all five vacant posts in the cabinet will be filled soon.

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When the BJP began its second term in 2022, Dhami took the oath of office along with eight ministers. According to constitutional provisions, Uttarakhand can have a maximum of 12 members in the state cabinet.

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The cabinet’s strength came down to eight after the death of Social Welfare and Transport Minister Chandan Ramdas in April 2023 and then to seven after the resignation of Prem Chand Agarwal, who was in charge of Parliamentary Affairs and Finance, last year.

During the last four years of the government’s tenure, there were discussions about cabinet expansion at least half a dozen times, but nothing ever materialised.

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Asked about this, Manveer Singh Chauhan, media in-charge of Uttarakhand BJP, said discussions and deliberations have been held with the central leadership on the issue of cabinet expansion and it is expected that all five vacant posts will be filled soon.

“The Dhami government is committed to development, public service and good governance. Cabinet expansion is a government process and a matter for the central leadership. Discussions and consultations have taken place with the central leadership. Cabinet expansion can be expected soon,” he said.

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