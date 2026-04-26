Car carrying pilgrims from Maharashtra falls into gorge on Kedarnath NH, all occupants rescued

Police and rescue teams saved three women from Maharashtra and their driver after their car fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge on the Kedarnath National Highway late Saturday evening, officials said.

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The vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a ravine near the Jurani barrier between Guptkashi and Gaurikund, they said.

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A traffic team first reported the incident. Personnel from the Guptkashi police station, Phata outpost, and a traffic interceptor unit reached the spot and started a rescue operation.

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The team conducted the operation amid heavy rain and difficult terrain and rescued all four occupants, including the driver, from the damaged car.

The rescued pilgrims have been identified as Sushma, Sadhana, and Lata, all residents of Maharashtra. All four victims were admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.