Char Dham Yatra resumes after 2-day suspension as weather improves

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has resumed after a two-day suspension due to bad weather, and authorities have issued guidelines to all concerned District Magistrates, a senior official said on Monday.

The pilgrimage was suspended from the afternoon of September 26 until September 27, to ensure the safety of travellers and pilgrims, following the India Meteorological Department (IMD's) forecast.

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Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swarup said the pilgrimage has restarted after improved weather.

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He said, "The concerned District Magistrates can make necessary decisions regarding the conduct of the pilgrimage based on local conditions in their respective districts. If road blockages, heavy rainfall, or adverse weather conditions occur, the District Magistrates have the authority to suspend the pilgrimage at their level temporarily."

The official said the administration's top priority is pilgrim safety during the Char Dham Yatra, and it is constantly monitoring the weather and the condition of the pilgrimage routes.

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He said travellers have been urged to check the weather forecast before starting their journey and to follow the guidelines issued by the local administration.