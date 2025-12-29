CM Dhami speaks to father of deceased Tripura student, assures strict punishment for accused

Amidst the outrage over the murder of a Tripura student in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to his father on phone on Monday and assured him of strict punishment for the accused, officials said.

Advertisement

Dhami, in a phone conversation with Angel Chakma’s father Tarun Prasad Chakma, expressed grief over the murder of his son and said he is saddened by the incident and can understand the pain of his family, they said.

Advertisement

The chief minister said that children from India and abroad come to Uttarakhand to study, and such an environment has never existed here before.

Advertisement

Dhami said that the government will take strict action in this matter. He told Tarun Prasad Chakma that five accused have been arrested in connection with the incident, while another accused is suspected to have fled to Nepal, and efforts are being made to arrest him by declaring a reward.

The chief minister also said that he has spoken to Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the incident.

Advertisement

Dhami stressed that the state government completely stands with the victim’s family.

Assuring all possible assistance from the Uttarakhand government, Dhami said he will talk to Dr Saha to help the family.

Angel Chakma, a 24-year-old final year MBA student at a private university here, was seriously injured when he was allegedly attacked by some youngsters with a knife and a bracelet on December 9. He died on December 26, after being hospitalised for 17 days.