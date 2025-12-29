DT
Home / Uttarakhand / CM Dhami speaks to father of deceased Tripura student, assures strict punishment for accused

CM Dhami speaks to father of deceased Tripura student, assures strict punishment for accused

The CM told Tarun Prasad Chakma that 5 accused have been arrested in connection with the case, while another is suspected to have fled to Nepal, and efforts are being made to arrest him by declaring a reward

PTI
Dehradun, Updated At : 06:28 PM Dec 29, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks on the phone with the father of the late student Angel Chakma, who allegedly died following a racist attack in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. PTI Photo
Amidst the outrage over the murder of a Tripura student in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to his father on phone on Monday and assured him of strict punishment for the accused, officials said.

Dhami, in a phone conversation with Angel Chakma’s father Tarun Prasad Chakma, expressed grief over the murder of his son and said he is saddened by the incident and can understand the pain of his family, they said.

The chief minister said that children from India and abroad come to Uttarakhand to study, and such an environment has never existed here before.

Dhami said that the government will take strict action in this matter. He told Tarun Prasad Chakma that five accused have been arrested in connection with the incident, while another accused is suspected to have fled to Nepal, and efforts are being made to arrest him by declaring a reward.

The chief minister also said that he has spoken to Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the incident.

Dhami stressed that the state government completely stands with the victim’s family.

Assuring all possible assistance from the Uttarakhand government, Dhami said he will talk to Dr Saha to help the family.

Angel Chakma, a 24-year-old final year MBA student at a private university here, was seriously injured when he was allegedly attacked by some youngsters with a knife and a bracelet on December 9. He died on December 26, after being hospitalised for 17 days.

