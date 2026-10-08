A red-headed vulture, categorised as a critically endangered bird species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), has been sighted in the Munsiyari area of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, officials said on Thursday.

The vulture was spotted on October 5 by a team of bird watchers associated with Munsiyari-based NGO Monal.

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Divisional Forest Officer Pithoragarh Aditya Ratna said the presence of the red-headed vulture at an altitude of 2,650 metres is significant and shows that the food chain and ecosystem of the area are safe.

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"Vultures are considered scavengers of nature and survive by eating dead animals. Their presence in the area is an indication that a food chain exists there," said Ratna.

Monal director Surendra Panwar said the vulture was seen in the forests of Patalthod at 2,650 metres. He said the bird is considered a threatened species of the Indian subcontinent.

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"It is considered the most attractive vulture of India due to its hairless red head, strong beak and dark-coloured feathers. Due to the sighting of this bird on the open grassy slopes of the Patalthod forests, the team was able to photograph it and document it properly," said Panwar.