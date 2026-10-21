'Daler Mehndi should have informed us if he was unwell': Uttarakhand minister

Facing flak for reprimanding singer Daler Mehndi on stage during an event, Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal on Wednesday said the artiste should have informed in advance that he was unwell and should not have come to perform.

He said the singer was only lip-syncing while the music played in the background, and as a public representative associated with the event's organising committee, he came under pressure from people who wanted this to be questioned.

Advertisement

The minister said Mehndi was unable to speak or walk, and hence, he thought the singer was under influence of some substance.

Advertisement

Also read: Daler Mehndi row: Anupam Kher backs Punjabi singer as ‘I do not drink alcohol’ remark resurfaces

A controversy arose when Uniyal got onto the stage and expressed displeasure when Mehndi was performing during 'Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair', a cultural event organised by the Uttarakhand government at Narendra Nagar in New Tehri area on Sunday night.

Advertisement

Uniyal said, "Daler Mehndi, being a big name, was invited to the Kunjapuri Fair. But during the performance, it became apparent that he was only lip-syncing and not singing. I, being a local representative and also associated with the organising committee, felt the pressure from people who wanted this to be questioned..."

He said, "Mehndi was not able to speak or walk. At that point, I thought he was under the influence of some substance. I don't know what, because a medical examination was not conducted," he said.

Uniyal said he later learnt that Mehndi was unable to talk because he was unwell.

"Being such a big artiste, he should have informed us about this. This fact was revealed only when he was interrupted. If he was unwell, he should not have come to perform," the minister said.

"We were asked to make full payment of Rs 35 lakh in advance to the artiste; hotels were also booked in advance. I have nothing personal against Mehndi nor any intention to hurt him, but such a big artiste, knowing his condition, should have refused to perform," said Uniyal.

The minister reiterated that as the elected representative from the constituency, he was "under pressure".

"I stand by the fact that if an artiste's respect must stay intact, they should also work accordingly. I did not use any foul language while speaking to Mehndi," he said.

He said local artistes are given preference at the Kunjapuri Fair.

"Only for two days, other artistes from Bollywood are invited. Artiste Sunanda Sharma was invited, but she fell sick. So, she refunded the full amount we paid her. When Sharma could not come, our team approached Daler Mehndi. If he was unwell, he should have informed us. The public are not doctors to know this. An artiste's family and well-wishers will always stand with him, but we should also have been informed in advance," Uniyal said.