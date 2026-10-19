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Home / Uttarakhand / Days after quitting BJP, noted singer Jubin Nautiyal’s father Ramsharan joins Congress

Days after quitting BJP, noted singer Jubin Nautiyal’s father Ramsharan joins Congress

He was associated withCongress in past as well but left it about 12 years ago to join the BJP

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:08 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Ramsharan Nautiyal being greeted as he joins Congress party in the presence of Congress Uttarakhand state in-charge Kumari Selja, state President Ganesh Godiyal and others. Image credit/PTI
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Former BJP leader and the father of noted Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal—Ramsharan Nautiyal—joined the Congress on Monday.

Ramsharan Nautiyal was inducted into the party in the presence of AICC in-charge of Uttarakhand Kumari Selja, Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya here.

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Nautiyal is the father of the renowned Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal, known for popular numbers like “Raataan Lambiyan” from Shershaah and “Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata” from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

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Ramsharan Nautiyal has been associated with the Congress in the past as well; he left the party about 12 years ago to join the BJP.

Welcoming Nautiyal back into the Congress, Selja said an old associate had returned home.

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“Our old associate, Ramsharan Nautiyal, felt stifled within the BJP. He became disillusioned with the environment and the way things functioned there. Ramsharan Nautiyal is now rejoining the Congress party; I welcome him,” she said at a press conference here.

Godiyal also welcomed Nautiyal into the party, expressing hope that his return would strengthen the Congress in Uttarakhand.

“Today, Ramsharan Nautiyal has joined the Congress party. I welcome him into the fold. We are confident that his presence will bolster the Congress party,” Godiyal said.

In 2022, Nautiyal contested the election from the Chakrata assembly constituency in Uttarakhand on a BJP ticket, but was defeated. He has also previously served as the chairperson of the Dehradun District Panchayat.

His switch to the Congress comes ahead of the assembly polls early next year.

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