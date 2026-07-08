Dehradun is set to become home to Uttarakhand's first "Pink Park," a public space built exclusively for women and children under the age of 10. According to reports, Dehradun Municipal Corporation has begun scouting suitable land for the project, with construction to follow once the site is finalised.

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The park is being planned as a combined recreation, wellness and learning hub. Highlights include a Pink Library and reading corner, an open-air gym and a gaming zone equipped for table tennis and carrom. Walking tracks, landscaped green cover and clean public toilets are also part of the layout. What sets the initiative apart is its staffing model: every role, from security personnel to gardeners, is to be filled by women, an effort aimed at making the space feel secure and approachable for visitors.

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What exactly is a Pink Park?

The term refers to a category of public parks reserved solely for women, typically built with an all-female workforce, tighter security and amenities tailored to women's leisure and safety needs. Delhi is widely credited with starting this trend in India, announcing plans in 2023 to build 250 such women-only parks and gardens across the capital. Since then, the concept has spread to several other cities.

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Dehradun isn't the only one following suit. Chennai has separately announced plans for a similar women-only park in Tambaram. Cities including Mumbai and Hyderabad have also floated women-exclusive park spaces in recent years.

Not all details around these projects are officially confirmed. Budgets, exact locations, completion timelines and even final feature lists for parks like Dehradun's and Chennai's are still subject to change, and readers should treat specific numbers as provisional until municipal authorities issue formal confirmations.

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For now, Dehradun's Pink Park remains in the planning stage, with land yet to be finalised. If it moves forward as outlined, it would mark one of the first initiatives of its kind in the hill state, joining a small but growing list of Indian cities experimenting with gender-specific public infrastructure.