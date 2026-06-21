Delegation of ‘Akali Dal Waris Punjab De’ intervenes in clash between pilgrims and Uttarakhand residents

A convoy comprising Shiromani Akali Dal ‘Waris Punjab De’ executive member Tarsem Singh, who is the father of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh; Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa; MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali; and Harjinder Singh, a member of the managing committee of Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Sohana, left for Uttarakhand from Gurdwara Sohana Sahib near Chandigarh on Sunday.

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The purpose of the visit was to dispel the atmosphere of fear and panic arising from a violent clash between Nihang Sikh pilgrims returning from Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib and local residents at Karnaprayag in Uttarakhand on June 16. The group clash left four persons injured.

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The dispute reportedly began over a vehicle parking issue near a hotel in Karnaprayag market. The argument escalated into violence, with police alleging that some pilgrims used kirpans/swords they were carrying during the confrontation. A Sikh pilgrim was also injured in the clash.

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Later, four Sikh pilgrims from Mohali district, associated with the Sohana Gurdwara, were arrested in connection with the incident.

They were identified as Mantri Singh (also identified as Manpreet Singh in some reports), Jasanpreet Singh, Ajay Singh and Satwinder Singh, all aged between 21 and 23 years.

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The issue has since acquired religious and political dimensions, prompting intervention from Sikh religious authorities and heightened security arrangements along the Hemkund Sahib Yatra route.

A party activist said the delegation had stepped in to address the “atmosphere of fear” regarding the safety of Sikh devotees travelling to or returning from Gurdwara Sri Hemkund Sahib.

“It was a one-sided action by the Uttarakhand Police. This has hurt Sikh sentiments and could vitiate communal harmony. Our delegation has travelled from Punjab to Uttarakhand to protect pilgrims, assess the situation and provide on-ground support,” he said.

Reports stated that Uttarakhand Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli had directed the Inspector General of Police (Garhwal) to conduct a fair and transparent investigation into the matter.

A status report on the incident has been sought from the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order). The Home Secretary assured that action would be taken against anyone attempting to give the incident a communal colour.

Meanwhile, in view of a call for a demonstration by a community in Karnaprayag on Sunday, the administration imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the area. The order will remain in force until June 27.