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Home / Uttarakhand / Delhi woman found dead under mysterious circumstances at Mussoorie homestay

Delhi woman found dead under mysterious circumstances at Mussoorie homestay

The deceased was identified as P Radha Gayatri; she arrived at the Kiana Homestay in Tipridhar late Sunday night with her husband, Soumya Sricharan, who is employed with an IT firm in Pune

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PTI
Dehradun, Updated At : 08:23 PM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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A 27-year-old woman working with an information technology firm in Gurugram was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a homestay on the Mussoorie-Dhanolti road, police said on Tuesday.

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The deceased was identified as P Radha Gayatri, a resident of Kidwai Nagar East in Delhi.

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According to police, Gayatri arrived at the Kiana Homestay in Tipridhar late Sunday night with her husband, Soumya Sricharan, who is employed with an IT firm in Pune.

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The couple had come to celebrate Sricharan's birthday on Monday, according to police and the deceased's family.

On Monday morning, Mussoorie police received information about an unresponsive woman at the homestay.

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A team from the Mussoorie Kotwali, along with an ambulance, rushed to the spot, and a pharmacist attached to the ambulance service examined the woman and declared her dead.

Initial inquiry revealed that the couple had gone to Rishikesh on June 13, before checking into the homestay at around 11.30 pm on Sunday.

Sricharan told police that they had consumed alcohol at night and gone to sleep at around 3.30 am. When he woke up, he found his wife unresponsive with blood oozing from her nose and urine discharged from her body, he claimed.

The couple got married on November 8, 2025, and both families originally belong to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

"The body was found lying on the floor without clothes, with bloodstains on the bedsheet. Two empty liquor bottles and food items were found in the room," police said in a statement.

The deceased's father, P Sudhakar, has lodged a complaint demanding a probe into the circumstances leading to his daughter's death.

On Tuesday, a panel of doctors conducted a post-mortem on the body at the Coronation Hospital in Dehradun, which was videographed.

Circle Officer Jagdish Chandra Pant said the preliminary autopsy report revealed no external injury marks on the body.

"To ascertain the exact cause of death, the viscera of the woman have been preserved for further scientific evaluation," Pant told PTI.

He added that the exact cause of death will be clear only after receiving the detailed post-mortem and viscera examination reports.

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