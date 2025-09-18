DGCA clears helicopter services for Chardham Yatra with enhanced safety norms

Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has cleared the resumption of helicopter services for the Chardham Yatra 2025 from this month, after the mandatory monsoon break, with a renewed focus on passenger safety and strict operational protocols.

The clearance comes after multiple rounds of review and inspections directed by Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, who has set a “zero tolerance” mandate for safety lapses. Naidu, along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, held coordination meetings in Dehradun and Delhi with officials of the DGCA, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) and the state government to streamline preparedness.

Between September 13 and 16, DGCA teams carried out extensive inspections and audits of helipads, helicopters, operator readiness, and support facilities. Following these checks, approval was granted to UCADA and participating helicopter operators for recommencement of services. Operators and pilots were also briefed on the challenges of high-altitude flying and additional measures mandated through an Operations Circular on pilgrimage flights.

The helicopter component of the Yatra comprises two segments: charter services from Dehradun’s Sahastradhara helipad to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, and shuttle services to Kedarnath from Guptkashi, Phata and Sitapur. Six operators will manage shuttle services, while seven operators and consortiums will undertake charter flights.

The DGCA’s decision comes against the backdrop of multiple helicopter accidents in the Chardham sector during May-June 2025, which prompted high-powered committees to recommend tighter controls. These included deployment of Air Traffic Controllers by AAI, meteorological officers by IMD, and qualified UCADA personnel at control rooms to strengthen oversight and ensure safe operations in the high-risk sector.

Among the measures put in place are mandatory route checks and recurrent training for all pilots, with special focus on high-altitude flying, adverse weather handling and crew resource management. Only previously qualified pilots will be deployed in the sector. The DGCA has also stepped up its airworthiness oversight, carrying out comprehensive inspections and enforcing strict adherence to maintenance schedules, with an increased frequency of checks during the operating season.

Operationally, the regulator has imposed strict enforcement of weight and balance limits, mandated the use of modern navigation and communication aids, and introduced enhanced weather monitoring with real-time updates through a dedicated information system. Passenger safety has been prioritised with compulsory pre-boarding safety briefings, regulated embarkation and disembarkation, and deployment of additional ground staff at helipads to assist pilgrims.

The DGCA has also strengthened its monitoring system. Flight operations and airworthiness teams will be stationed at critical helipads, while surprise checks and audits will be conducted to ensure full compliance with directives. Recognising the vital role helicopters play in transporting pilgrims to remote, high-altitude shrines in Uttarakhand, the regulator said it would maintain constant vigil through the season to ensure safe and seamless operations.