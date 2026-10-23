Pushkar Dhami tells Daler Mehndi his govt wants to leave behind recent ‘sequence of events’

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday spoke to Daler Mehndi and said his government’s endeavour is to leave the recent “sequence of events behind” and move forward in a spirit of mutual dialogue, harmony and positivity.

He also said art, culture and artistes have always been welcomed and respected in Uttarakhand.

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His remarks come in the backdrop of his cabinet colleague Subodh Uniyal publicly reprimanding Mehndi on stage when the veteran singer was performing on Sunday. Following this, there have been demands for an apology from Uniyal and Dhami’s intervention into the matter.

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During their conversation on Friday, Dhami said he addressed the controversy related to the artiste.

“I spoke with the renowned singer, Daler Mehndi, over the phone to inquire about his well-being. During the conversation, we also discussed the recent sequence of events,” Dhami posted on X.

“The land of Uttarakhand - ‘Devbhoomi’ - upholds the rich tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. Our folk culture, warm hospitality, and spirit of harmony define the unique identity of Devbhoomi. Art, culture, and artists have always been welcomed and respected here. Our endeavour is to move past this sequence of events and move forward in a spirit of mutual dialogue, harmony, and positivity,” he said.

Dhami had spoken to Mehndi’s brother Mika on Thursday.

On Sunday night, Uniyal got onto the stage and expressed displeasure when Mehndi was performing during ‘Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair’, a cultural event organised by the Uttarakhand government at Narendra Nagar in New Tehri area.

In a video of the incident that went viral on social media, Uniyal is heard asking Mehndi if he was drunk as he was not able to speak properly.

The 59-year-old singer, known for hits such as “Tunak Tunak Tun”, “Bolo Ta Ra” and “Ho Jayegi Balle Balle”, was heard saying “sorry”.

After the video went viral, support poured in for Mehndi.

Facing flak, Uniyal said the artiste should have informed in advance that he was unwell and should not have come to perform.

He said the singer was only lip-syncing while the music played in the background, and as a public representative associated with the event’s organising committee, he came under pressure from people who wanted this to be questioned.

The minister said Mehndi was unable to speak or walk, and hence, he thought the singer was under influence of some substance.