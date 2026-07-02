Downpour, debris hits traffic movement on Char Dham routes; alerts issued for heavy rain

Amid moderate to heavy rain in most parts of Uttarakhand, the weather office on Thursday issued an alert for several districts, including Dehradun.

Advertisement

Due to unceasing downpour and falling debris and stones from hillsides, traffic movement has been affected on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district and the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag district.

Advertisement

Officials said for the safety of pilgrims, the movement of vehicles and pedestrians on the Sonprayag-Munkatiya road in Rudraprayag has been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure.

Advertisement

The meteorological centre has issued an "orange alert" for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, and Bageshwar districts, cautioning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

A "yellow alert" for heavy rainfall at isolated places has been issued for Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli districts.

Advertisement

Monsoon arrived in Uttarakhand on June 30 and by Wednesday, it became active across the state. Since then, intermittent rains have lashed many areas, including Dehradun.

According to the Dehradun Meteorological Center, during the past 24 hours, Narendranagar received 110 mm of rain, Dhanaulti 100 mm, Khatima 85.5 mm, Jolly Grant 80.4 mm, Dehradun 79.6 mm, Mussoorie 77.8 mm, Laksar 73.5 mm, Banbasa 72 mm, Pantnagar 70.6 mm, Barkot 65 mm, Rudraprayag 64.5 mm, Jakholi 63 mm and Yamkeshwar 60 mm.

Moderate rainfall was recorded at several other places.

Due to the rain, temperatures have dropped across the state. During the past 24 hours, the maximum temperatures in both plains and hills were significantly below normal.

According to the meteorological office, the maximum temperature in Dehradun on Thursday stood at 20.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. In comparison, a maximum of 25.8 degrees Celsius was recorded on Wednesday, six degrees below normal.

In view of the heavy rain alert, the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) has directed district magistrates concerned to exercise necessary vigilance and ensure precautionary measures.

Officials said falling stones from a hill in the Munkatiya area of Rudraprayag district blocked the Kedarnath Yatra route. In view of the safety of pilgrims, the administration has temporarily suspended the movement of vehicles and pedestrians on this route.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the work of removing debris and large boulders with the help of JCBs (excavators) is continuing on a war footing.

He said traffic will be restored only after the route is completely safe and debris is cleared. He appealed to pilgrims to follow the administration's instructions and wait for official notification on the opening of the stretch.

In Chamoli district, debris from a hill near Gulabkoti village between Chamoli and Joshimath blocked the Badrinath National Highway amid heavy rainfall since morning.

Officials said the road blockage triggered long queues of vehicles travelling to and from Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib.

They said efforts are being made to restore traffic movement as soon as possible by removing debris with the help of heavy machines from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

According to the India Meteorological Department's colour-coded weather warning system, a "yellow alert" indicates worsening weather and advises citizens to stay updated on the developing condition.

It upgrades to an "orange alert" when severe weather is imminent, and cautions citizens of significant disruptions to transport and power.

The highest level, a "red alert", demands immediate action as extremely severe weather conditions pose a direct threat to life and property, and may require evacuation.