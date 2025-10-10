DT
Home / Uttarakhand / Fake Army personnel arrested at Roorkee Military Cantonment in Uttarakhand

Fake Army personnel arrested at Roorkee Military Cantonment in Uttarakhand

Police, intelligence agencies investigating the motive behind his visit to the military complex

PTI
Haridwar, Updated At : 09:14 AM Oct 10, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Police arrested an alleged fake Army personnel who was roaming around in uniform at the Roorkee Military Cantonment in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Thursday, a police officer said.

In a joint operation by Army intelligence, local intelligence agencies and the police, 18 bank debit cards, an Army uniform, a nameplate, a fake Army identity card, and a fake joining letter were allegedly recovered from the possession of the fake Army personnel, police said.

Police and intelligence agencies are investigating the motive behind his visit to the military complex.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramod Dobhal said that after finding the activities of the accused in the Roorkee Military Cantonment complex suspicious, the Army intelligence informed the Roorkee police.

He said that a joint team of Army intelligence, Roorkee police, Roorkee Criminal Intelligence Unit, and Roorkee Local Intelligence Unit arrested him near the MES gate in the military cantonment.

He was identified as Surendra Kumar, a resident of the Kolsiya village under the jurisdiction of the Nawalgarh police station in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district.

