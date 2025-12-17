Four killed as XUV crashes into parked truck near Rishikesh
Police say driver swerved to avoid hitting cow on Rishikesh-Haridwar road
Four men were killed when their speeding car crashed into a parked truck near PNB City Gate on the Rishikesh-Haridwar road in Uttarakhand, police said on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Dheeraj Jaiswal, 31, Hariom Pandey, 22, Karan Prasad, 23, and Satyam Kumar, 20, all residents of Rishikesh.
Police said the accident, which occurred late Tuesday night, was so horrific that the victims’ bodies were lodged under the rear of the truck.
The car had to be cut open with cutters to extricate the dismembered bodies.
According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the car, a Mahindra XUV, went out of control while trying to avoid hitting a cow.
The driver, coming from Haridwar, swerved to the left to avoid hitting the cow, but crashed into a parked truck with a Haryana registration number.
All four occupants of the car died on the spot.
