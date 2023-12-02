 ‘Games like chor-sipahi kept us going…,’ recalls Jharkhand worker rescued from Uttarkashi tunnel : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Uttarakhand
  • ‘Games like chor-sipahi kept us going…,’ recalls Jharkhand worker rescued from Uttarkashi tunnel

‘Games like chor-sipahi kept us going…,’ recalls Jharkhand worker rescued from Uttarkashi tunnel

Sukhram says they sent the signal of being trapped inside by cutting the pipe, which was discharging muddy water outside, with gas cutter

‘Games like chor-sipahi kept us going…,’ recalls Jharkhand worker rescued from Uttarkashi tunnel

Sukhram Bediya and Naresh Bediya, two of the rescued workers of Uttarakhand’s Silkyara Tunnel, with their family and relatives upon their return, at Khirabera village, in Ranchi district, December 2, 2023. PTI



PTI

Khirabeda, December 2

Suddenly they heard a thud. By the time they could understand what had happened panic stuck, recalled Sukhram who returned home in Khirabeda, a nondescript village on the outskirts of Ranchi, in the early hours of Saturday.

Sukhram, all of 22, reached his village at 1 am to a rousing welcome after staying trapped in the Silkyara tunnel for 17 days.

Relishing ‘murga bhaat’ or chicken rice, his favourite meal, Sukhram told PTI, “Childhood games like ‘raja-rani’ and ‘chor-sipahi’ kept us alive and kicking after initial days of gloom, despair and hopelessness.”

“We were engaged in gantry and concrete work inside the tunnel when we heard a thud, and the realisation of what had happened gave us chills down the spine. We stood shocked and shaken. It froze us and many of us thought it was the end,” he said.

Sukhram said that they sent the signal of being trapped inside by cutting the pipe, which was discharging muddy water outside, with the gas cutter.

“As soon as the contact with the outside was established, hopes were kindled and soon we started getting dry ration like ‘muri’, cashew and raisins through a compressed pipe,” he said.

During the initial days, ‘muri’ or puffed rice and dry fruits that were sent inside got dirty, Sukhram said, “But, we used a ‘chalni’ meant for separating gravels from sand to clean them.”

Whatever was delivered, it was divided among the 41 people who were stuck inside, he said.

“For water, we depended initially on water dripping from rocks. At times we played games, at times we talked about our families and thought of our future. All games that we played during childhood came to our rescue,” he recalled.

Sukhram said that after the first 10 days of gruelling anxiety, items such as khichdi, biryani, and roti and sabzi started coming in through a larger pipe, besides bananas, apples and oranges.

“For relieving ourselves, we had no other option but to do it inside the tunnel. It was done at the farthest end and then covered with mud,” he said.

“Prayers had become a routine for us and finally God heard us. We cannot describe our happiness on coming out alive and what gives much satisfaction is the people outside were happier than us. We thank the people of the nation from the bottom of our hearts and extend special thanks to PM Narendra Modi, and CM Hemant Soren, who has assured us to provide employment opportunities here,” an emotional Sukhram said.

His paralysed mother Parvati, who was inconsolable after she found out about the disaster, was too happy to express her feelings.

A total of 13 people from the village had gone to Uttarkashi on November 1 in search of greener pastures and little did they know what fate had in store for them.

Luckily, only three of them were inside the tunnel when the disaster struck. The two others were Rajendra and Anil, both in their early 20s.

Fifteen of the 41 workers, who were struck inside the tunnel, hailed from the state.

Vijay Horo, a worker from Karra in Khunti, said the initial three days were harrowing but they were hopeful.

Horo, an undergraduate Arts student, said it was like a new birth for all of them.

The rescue operation began on November 12 after a portion of the under-construction tunnel on the Char Dham route collapsed following a landslide, cutting off the exit for the workers inside.

#Jharkhand


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Court summons Bikram Majithia's MLA wife Ganieve Majithia

2
Diaspora

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

3
India

Grounded for years, IAF set to overhaul Mi-26 copters at Chandigarh airbase with Russian assistance

4
India

RAW faces West hostility as US bats for stronger ties

5
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's heartfelt applause: 'My little brother Bobby shakes the world' in 'Animal'

6
Trending

In viral video, Pakistan cricketers seen loading luggage in truck after landing in Australia for test match; sad fans ask 'bhai koi official staff nahi hai'

7
Delhi

Delhi airport: 20 flights diverted due to bad weather

8
Sports

Axar Patel shines as India beat Australia by 20 runs to claim series

9
Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill radiates joy in latest picture with grandparents

10
World

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Israel intensifies its assault on southern Gaza, causing renewed concern about civilian deaths

Israel intensifies its assault on southern Gaza, causing renewed concern about civilian deaths

The attacks were focused on Khan Younis area, where military...

Three Vistara flights diverted to Jaipur, Ahmedabad due to low visibility at Delhi airport

Delhi airport: 20 flights diverted due to bad weather

Flights were diverted to Jaipur, Amritsar, Lucknow, Ahmedaba...

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...

Lot at stake for regional satraps ahead of counting of votes for assembly polls

Lot at stake for regional satraps ahead of counting of votes for assembly polls

Votes cast in the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan an...

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

Posthumous sperm retrieval (PSR) is a procedure that involve...


Cities

View All

Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Amritsar: Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Two nabbed with 210-gm heroin

Arvind Kejriwal's Punjab visit today, farm unions not on same page over blockades

Another recovery agent robbed of Rs 1.25 lakh

Protest over contaminated water supply, choked sewer

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Poor drainage bane of Zirakpur

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in dock for flooding of High Court premises

High Court: Human nature’s rebellion against graft sparks hope

Military Literature Festival: Spreading awareness on national security

1,260 vehicles scrapped at Chandigarh's Industrial Area centre in 7 months

Three Vistara flights diverted to Jaipur, Ahmedabad due to low visibility at Delhi airport

Delhi airport: 20 flights diverted due to bad weather

New cyber crime: Noida logs first case of 'digital arrest', woman duped of over Rs 11 lakh

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Principal Secy pulled up over poor state of roads

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Ahead of Jalandhar MC elections, 3 AAP leaders get new responsibilities

'Our Iraqi employer stripped us, kept us locked in washrooms'

Voter registration camps across Jalandhar district from today

Akalis urge Governor to recommend CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara attack

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Play proactive role in war against AIDS: Health Minister to youth

Dengue stings 9 more

Always try to act strict against criminals: CP

Gangster Sanjeev received six gunshots, Gopi 2, says autopsy

40 students of government school in Sangrur fall ill after allegedly eating ‘poor quality food’

40 students of government school in Sangrur fall ill after allegedly eating ‘poor quality food’

Patiala: 2 student factions of Punjabi University again at loggerheads

Prisoners to run fuel station in Patiala

Samana to get new bus terminus soon

Three nabbed for theft, over 1kg gold, 1kg silver recovered