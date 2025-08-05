‘Gone in 60 seconds’; screams, panic as Uttarkashi village gets washed away by Kheer Ganga river in spate

A devastating flash flood and landslide triggered by a cloudburst struck Dharali village in the Harshil area of Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, leaving a trail of destruction.

Half of the village was reportedly washed away, and several residents are feared missing, as relentless monsoon rains continue to lash the region for the fifth consecutive day.

According to eyewitnesses, a sudden cloudburst in the Kheer Ganga river's catchment area sent a torrent of water and debris cascading down the mountains, inundating the village. Terrifying visuals circulating on social media show a powerful stream of muddy water surging through Dharali, sweeping away houses, roads, and vehicles.

Screams of panic and chaos can be heard as villagers fled for safety.

The village, a popular tourist spot with around 20–25 hotels and homestays, has suffered significant damage, with many of these establishments reportedly destroyed.

Disaster response teams have been deployed to the affected area and rescue operations are currently underway. Officials fear that many people may still be trapped under the debris.

In a statement posted on social media, Uttarakhand Police urged residents and tourists to stay away from rivers and vulnerable areas. “There is likely to be damage due to a rise in water levels in the Harshil area of Uttarkashi,” the post read.

The monsoon has severely impacted daily life across multiple districts in Uttarakhand, with landslides and flash floods becoming increasingly frequent due to extreme weather events.