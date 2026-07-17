Haryana teenager swept away while bathing in Ganges in Haridwar

A boy from Haryana went missing after being swept away by the strong current while bathing in the Ganges river in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on Friday.

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According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), an extensive search operation is underway in the Ganges to locate Deepanshu (16), a resident of Gurugram, but no trace of him has been found so far.

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The SDRF stated that the incident occurred at Haridwar’s Balram Ghat, where the teenager was suddenly swept away by the river’s strong current while bathing.

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Upon receiving the information, an SDRF team reached the spot and launched an intensive search operation with the help of divers.

However, due to the strong flow of the Ganges, no clue regarding the teenager’s whereabouts has been found so far.