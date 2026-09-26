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Home / Uttarakhand / Heavy rain lashes Uttarakhand; Char Dham Yatra suspended, schools shut in 5 districts  

Heavy rain lashes Uttarakhand; Char Dham Yatra suspended, schools shut in 5 districts  

For Sunday, the Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in several areas

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PTI
Dehradun, Updated At : 07:50 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The Char Dham Yatra suspended from the afternoon of September 26 until September 27 to ensure the safety of pilgrims. File photo
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Heavy rain lashed Uttarakhand on Saturday, prompting authorities to suspend the Char Dham Yatra till September 27 and shut schools in five districts as the Meteorological Department issued ‘Red’ and ‘Orange’ alerts for several parts of the state.

Most parts of the state have been experiencing heavy rain since morning, while high-altitude areas witnessed intermittent snowfall. So far, there have been no reports of casualties or major damage in the state, officials said.

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According to an order issued by Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop, the Char Dham Yatra was suspended from the afternoon of September 26 until September 27 to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

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The Meteorological Department issued a ‘Red Alert’ for Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar for Saturday.

An ‘Orange Alert’ was issued for Dehradun, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Almora, while a ‘Yellow Alert’ was in place for Haridwar, Uttarkashi and Tehri.

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As a precautionary measure, schools up to Class 12 were closed in Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Nainital and Rudraprayag.

For Sunday, the department has issued a ‘Red Alert’ for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar; an ‘Orange Alert’ for Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Nainital and Rudraprayag; and a ‘Yellow Alert’ for Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Pithoragarh.

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in several areas and extremely heavy rain at some places during this period.

The weather conditions have raised the risk of landslides and road blockages in hilly regions, rising river water levels and waterlogging in the plains.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to the public and tourists to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel during the ‘Red Alert’ period. He advised people against venturing near rivers, streams and waterlogged areas.

Dhami directed officials to remain alert and continuously monitor river and stream water levels, landslide-prone areas, hill roads, Char Dham routes and major tourist destinations.

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