Badrinath-Dehradun chopper carrying 6 crashes near Joshimath; search operation launched
, number of passengers still unknown: Uttarakhand District Management official.
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A Trans Bharat company helicopter returning from Badrinath has crashed near Joshimath. The helicopter was carrying six people, including the pilot, went missing near Joshimath while returning to Dehradun.
Rescue operations are underway to trace its location.
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Chamoli, Uttarakhand | A helicopter en route from Badrinath to Dehradun has gone missing with six people on board, including five passengers and a pilot. The district administration has deployed an aerial search team via another helicopter to locate the missing aircraft. More details awaited
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— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026
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