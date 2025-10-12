DT
Hurtling car hits pedestrians in Dehradun, one killed

Hurtling car hits pedestrians in Dehradun, one killed

The accused driver Ayan, a resident of Roorkee, and two others have been detained by the police

article_Author
PTI
Dehradun, Updated At : 02:16 PM Oct 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representative pic. iStock
A functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) was killed while two others were injured after a car hit pedestrians near the Patel Nagar area of the city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night near St. Jude Chowk area. The deceased was identified as Jitendra Bisht (30).

The accused driver Ayan, a resident of Roorkee, and two others have been detained by the police, they said.

According to police, Ayan fled after the accident, abandoning the damaged car.

Locals immediately rushed the injured to the hospital, where Bisht died during treatment.

According to police, the car involved in the accident belonged to a man named Muzammil, who had given it to Wasim's workshop near St. Jude Chowk for repairs after a steering problem.

Police said that the detained workshop owner, Wasim, and the mechanics, Ayan and Abbu, told them that after repairing the steering, Ayan took the car out of the workshop to check it. While returning, the steering locked leading to the accident, according to the accused.

