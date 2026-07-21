DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Uttarakhand / IIT Roorkee warns students against participating in 'political movements like current one'

IIT Roorkee warns students against participating in 'political movements like current one'

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:56 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI file
Advertisement

Through an email, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Roorkee has warned its students and staff against participating in any political activities which "embarrass relations between the institute and government."

Advertisement

The institute stated that some of the campus inmates showed their affinity with political movements like the one currently, in public utterance and in public criticism.

Advertisement

“All the students, employees, stakeholders are politely reminded herewith that IIT admitted students or appointed staff to provide for instructions, research and for the advancement of learning, and dissemination of knowledge in engineering, technology, sciences and arts. It is engraved in the notified conduct rules that no student or employee will be allowed to join political discussion or participate in any political activity without prior permission for the institute or make any statement or opinion in any broadcast/telecast or in any print or electronic media in any public utterance which is capable of embarrassing the relations between the institute and the Central Government or any other Organizations or members of the public,” IIT Roorkee said.

Advertisement

The advisory doing the rounds of the social media was met with criticism. However, the institute insisted that it is in accordance with existing rules and should not be viewed out of context.

Similar advisories are routinely issued every year in accordance with the institute's existing notified conduct rules and do not constitute any new directive or policy. The communication should not be misinterpreted or viewed out of context," Sonika Srivastava, media cell incharge, IIT Roorkee said.

Advertisement

On July 20, IIT Roorkee posted on X that it was committed to maintaining the distinction between personal expressions and official institutional communications.

“Any views or content shared by individuals in their personal capacity are their own and should not be interpreted as reflecting the position or endorsement of the Institute. Official communications of IIT Roorkee are issued only through its designated and authorized channels,” it said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts