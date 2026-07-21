IIT Roorkee warns students against participating in 'political movements like current one'

Through an email, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Roorkee has warned its students and staff against participating in any political activities which "embarrass relations between the institute and government."

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The institute stated that some of the campus inmates showed their affinity with political movements like the one currently, in public utterance and in public criticism.

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“All the students, employees, stakeholders are politely reminded herewith that IIT admitted students or appointed staff to provide for instructions, research and for the advancement of learning, and dissemination of knowledge in engineering, technology, sciences and arts. It is engraved in the notified conduct rules that no student or employee will be allowed to join political discussion or participate in any political activity without prior permission for the institute or make any statement or opinion in any broadcast/telecast or in any print or electronic media in any public utterance which is capable of embarrassing the relations between the institute and the Central Government or any other Organizations or members of the public,” IIT Roorkee said.

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The advisory doing the rounds of the social media was met with criticism. However, the institute insisted that it is in accordance with existing rules and should not be viewed out of context.

Similar advisories are routinely issued every year in accordance with the institute's existing notified conduct rules and do not constitute any new directive or policy. The communication should not be misinterpreted or viewed out of context," Sonika Srivastava, media cell incharge, IIT Roorkee said.

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On July 20, IIT Roorkee posted on X that it was committed to maintaining the distinction between personal expressions and official institutional communications.

“Any views or content shared by individuals in their personal capacity are their own and should not be interpreted as reflecting the position or endorsement of the Institute. Official communications of IIT Roorkee are issued only through its designated and authorized channels,” it said.