'Jealousy is an ugly thing': Man bought a new car, woke up to scratches; viral video sparks debate

A man’s joy over buying a new car appears to have turned into frustration after his Maruti vehicle was allegedly found covered in scratches the next morning. A viral video showing the celebrations followed by the damaged car has sparked a debate on social media, with users divided over whether jealousy or a parking dispute could be behind the incident.

A man bought a brand-new car and parked it outside his house. Someone scratched the entire car with a sharp object at night 😳 Jealousy is an ugly thing. People who are jealous of you can go to extreme lengths to harm you and your things. Imagine buying a brand-new car with your hard-earned money, only to see it like this the very next morning. It really hurts 😭 — Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta08) October 24, 2026

The 13-second clip, shared by an X user, shows the man breaking a coconut in front of his newly purchased car at night, apparently as part of a traditional ritual to mark the occasion. People gathered around him, believed to be relatives, can also be seen celebrating the purchase.

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However, the video takes an unexpected turn when it shows the car covered in scratches the following morning. The accompanying post alleges that someone used a sharp object to damage the vehicle out of jealousy.

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The location of the alleged incident has not been specified, and it remains unclear whether the car shown during the celebrations is the same vehicle seen with scratches the next morning. The circumstances surrounding the alleged damage have also not been independently verified.

The video has nevertheless triggered a flurry of reactions, with several users sharing their own experiences of finding their vehicles scratched or damaged.

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One user expressed sympathy with the car owner, writing, “I can feel you buddy. My car was parked inside parking lot. Kids were playing in evening. Morning I went to car there was multiple scratches. In India it's frustrating, people can't digest the success of someone.”

Another user argued that jealousy could be a factor regardless of where a vehicle is parked, saying, “Whether you park in public or your own private parking, people will be jealous in number of ways.”

A third user blamed what they described as growing jealousy and hatred, commenting, “People these days are suffering from a serious mental issue of jealousy and hatred. They have no respect for hard work in their lives.”

However, not everyone was convinced that jealousy was responsible. Some users suggested that a parking dispute could have triggered the alleged damage, pointing out that improperly parked vehicles can inconvenience neighbours and obstruct narrow streets.

“Why are we assuming its jealousy? Maybe he parked in such a way its problematic for the neighbours! We face this issue everyday. People shouldn't buy cars if you don't have parking space,” one user wrote.

Another commenter took a more extreme position on street parking, arguing that vehicles parked on roads can narrow streets and increase the risk of collisions.

With the circumstances still unclear, the viral clip has reignited a familiar online debate over vehicle damage, neighbourhood disputes and the importance of having adequate parking space.