Justice Manoj Gupta takes oath as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court
Justice Gupta was a senior judge at Allahabad High Court
Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta took oath as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court on Saturday.
Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retd) administered the oath of office to Justice Gupta at a ceremony held at Lok Bhawan here.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his Cabinet colleagues, Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Arun Bhansali, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
Earlier, Justice Gupta was a senior judge at the Allahabad High Court.
