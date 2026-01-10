DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttarakhand / Justice Manoj Gupta takes oath as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court

Justice Manoj Gupta takes oath as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court

Justice Gupta was a senior judge at Allahabad High Court

article_Author
PTI
Dehradun, Updated At : 10:13 PM Jan 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta took oath as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court on Saturday.

Advertisement

Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retd) administered the oath of office to Justice Gupta at a ceremony held at Lok Bhawan here.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his Cabinet colleagues, Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Arun Bhansali, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Earlier, Justice Gupta was a senior judge at the Allahabad High Court.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts