Kedarnath-bound helicopter carrying 6 pilgrims makes precautionary landing in Tehri

A private helicopter carrying six pilgrims from Mumbai to Kedarnath made a precautionary landing at a stadium in New Tehri on Saturday morning following a technical snag, officials said.

The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat, landed at Bauradi Stadium around 8 am. All six passengers and the pilot are safe, they said.

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Aishwarya Pal, in-charge of New Tehri Kotwali police station, said the helicopter was en route from the Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun to Guptkashi when it developed a technical issue.

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The pilot clarified that the landing was a precautionary measure and there was no emergency situation, Pal said.

After the technical issue was inspected and addressed, the helicopter took off again and returned to the Sahastradhara helipad, officials said.

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Parmanand Maithani, a local, said he was out for a morning walk when he saw the helicopter descending rapidly.

Children were playing at the stadium at the time and ran towards the sidelines after noticing the helicopter's descent, he said.