Kedarnath Dham leaders ban mobiles inside temple, violators to be prosecuted

The Kedarnath temple on Tuesday imposed a complete ban on the use of mobile phones on the temple premises keeping in mind the sanctity of the shrine and convenience of devotees.

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“Carrying mobile phones on the temple premises, taking photos or videos, and recording reels are strictly forbidden. Any devotee found violating these rules will face legal action,” Temple Committee Member Vineet Posti said in a post on X.

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The temple committee has appealed to all devotees to follow the guidelines and maintain religious decorum to ensure a peaceful and spiritually enriching darshan experience for everyone.

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Meanwhile, the local police have prepared a comprehensive traffic management plan to ensure smooth and safe movement of devotees during the upcoming Kedarnath Yatra, with special focus on regulating traffic flow and preventing congestion along the route.

According to officials, traffic arrangements are being strengthened from national highways to connecting link roads to handle the expected rush during the pilgrimage season.

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Adequate police personnel will be deployed at key points to regulate vehicle movement, manage congestion, and ensure a disciplined flow of traffic throughout the yatra route.

The administration has also made arrangements for both permanent and temporary parking facilities along the pilgrimage route to reduce vehicular pressure and prevent traffic bottlenecks.

Officials stationed at the temple will monitor compliance and confiscate devices found in restricted areas. The committee believes the move will help devotees focus on worship rather than social media activity.

The Kedarnath mobile ban follows growing concerns over viral videos and reels filmed inside sacred spaces. Religious leaders supported the decision, calling it essential to uphold the dignity of one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites.