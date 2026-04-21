icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttarakhand / Kedarnath Dham leaders ban mobiles inside temple, violators to be prosecuted

Kedarnath Dham leaders ban mobiles inside temple, violators to be prosecuted

Officials stationed at the temple will monitor compliance and confiscate devices found in restricted areas

article_Author
Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:14 PM Apr 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Kedarnath temple, in Rudraprayag district. PTI file photo
Advertisement

The Kedarnath temple on Tuesday imposed a complete ban on the use of mobile phones on the temple premises keeping in mind the sanctity of the shrine and convenience of devotees.

Advertisement

“Carrying mobile phones on the temple premises, taking photos or videos, and recording reels are strictly forbidden. Any devotee found violating these rules will face legal action,” Temple Committee Member Vineet Posti said in a post on X.

Advertisement

The temple committee has appealed to all devotees to follow the guidelines and maintain religious decorum to ensure a peaceful and spiritually enriching darshan experience for everyone.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the local police have prepared a comprehensive traffic management plan to ensure smooth and safe movement of devotees during the upcoming Kedarnath Yatra, with special focus on regulating traffic flow and preventing congestion along the route.

According to officials, traffic arrangements are being strengthened from national highways to connecting link roads to handle the expected rush during the pilgrimage season.

Advertisement

Adequate police personnel will be deployed at key points to regulate vehicle movement, manage congestion, and ensure a disciplined flow of traffic throughout the yatra route.

The administration has also made arrangements for both permanent and temporary parking facilities along the pilgrimage route to reduce vehicular pressure and prevent traffic bottlenecks.

Officials stationed at the temple will monitor compliance and confiscate devices found in restricted areas. The committee believes the move will help devotees focus on worship rather than social media activity.

The Kedarnath mobile ban follows growing concerns over viral videos and reels filmed inside sacred spaces. Religious leaders supported the decision, calling it essential to uphold the dignity of one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts