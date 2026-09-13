Kedarnath trek suspended due to rain, landslides

The trek to Kedarnath was suspended on Sunday due to rain and landslides, police said.

According to the police, the trekking route to Kedarnath is blocked near the Chirbasa helipad due to an accumulation of debris and falling stones. Officials said that continuous rain and falling stones are hindering efforts to clear the path.

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Pilgrims heading towards Kedarnath have been stopped at Sonprayag and Gauri Kund, while those returning have been held at Junglechatti.

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All pilgrims have been asked not to proceed along the trekking route until the path is cleared and permission is granted by the administration.