Home / Uttarakhand / Kedarnath yatra temporarily suspended after landslide near Sonprayag 

Kedarnath yatra temporarily suspended after landslide near Sonprayag 

Some pilgrims returning from Gaurikund were trapped in the sliding zone but were rescued by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and brought safely to Sonprayag
PTI
Rudraprayag, Updated At : 09:50 AM Jul 03, 2025 IST
The pilgrimage to Kedarnath was suspended temporarily on Thursday following a landslide triggered by rains at Munkatiya near Sonprayag en route to the Himalayan temple.

The road has been completely blocked by the landslide debris and stones at Munkatiya sliding zone, prompting the administration to stop the yatra temporarily, police said.

Some pilgrims returning from Gaurikund were trapped in the sliding zone but were rescued by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and brought safely to Sonprayag, they said.

The yatra to Kedarnath has been stopped for the time being as a precautionary measure.

