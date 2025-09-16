A massive cloudburst struck the outskirts of Dehradun on Tuesday, unleashing flash floods and triggering landslides in the Sahastradhara area.

Extremely heavy rainfall overnight mainly in northern parts of Dehradun Malsi (Zomato AWS) in Dehradun recorded 325mm rainfall since yesterday 8pm Video from Vijay Gaur Ji (Sahastradhara) and Riya Mishra Ji (IT Park, Sahastradhara road) pic.twitter.com/rZf9gIPuM1 — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) September 16, 2025

The sudden downpour caused widespread destruction, damaging houses, sweeping away roads, cars and shops.

Two individuals have been reported missing following the incident.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway, with teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed to the affected areas.

Numerous homes, hotels, and homestays were destroyed, and key infrastructure, including roads and buildings, suffered extensive damage.

"Damage have been reported from Sahastradhara and Mal Devta in Dehradun, and also from Mussoorie. Two to three people are said to be missing in Dehradun. A death has been reported from Mussoorie and is being verified," said Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman.

Teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations in the affected areas, while 300 to 400 people have been moved to safety, he said.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Received the sad news of some shops getting damaged due to heavy rains in Sasthdhara, Dehradun, late last night. District administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations."

"I am constantly in touch with the local administration in this regard and am personally monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

The chief minister's office, in a post in Hindi on X, said that Dhami has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation in Uttarakhand following heavy showers. They assured the state of all possible help and asserted that the Union government stands firmly with the people of Uttarakhand in this hour of crisis, according to the CMO.

Dhami is visiting the rain-affected areas of Dehradun district to review the situation on the ground. Local MLAs and senior officials are present with him.

"The state government stands with every affected family. The administration is already on alert mode and the NDRF, SDRF, police and local administration are constantly active," the chief minister said.

Heavy rains caused the Song River to swell, flooding the nearby areas.

This comes just days after a similar cloudburst hit the Dharali region in Uttarkashi on August 5. That disaster led to severe flash floods and landslides, claiming lives and leaving many missing.