‘Mom and dad, I love you’: 23-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Dehradun

A 23-year-old NEET aspirant, identified as Ria, allegedly died by suicide at her residence in the Chandrabani area of Dehradun on Tuesday morning, Officials said. Riya performed well in the examination and secured 96.7 per cent marks in Class 12 and later became a college topper.

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She was preparing for the NEET examination and was reportedly under stress over the re-examination.

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As per officials, a suicide note recovered from the scene contained the words, “Mom and Dad, I love you,” along with expressions of disappointment and frustration over not being able to achieve success in her studies.

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Speaking to ANI, Circle Officer (CO) Sadar Ankit Kandari said, “Yesterday morning, a tragic incident occurred. A report was received at the Patel Nagar police station that a 23-year-old girl named Ria committed suicide in Chandramani. In the investigation, it came to light that around 10.30 am, when her mother was calling her for breakfast, she didn't open the door. When the door was opened, it was found that she had hanged herself.”

According to the Circle Officer, despite the recovery of a brief suicide note expressing love and apologies, the girl had shown no prior signs of depression or behavioural changes.

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“As far as the parents are concerned, they said the girl had gone to a ‘jagran’ with them that night. Since she used to study late at night, she woke up late in the morning. It was a normal routine; no disturbing facts emerged regarding changes in her routine or behaviour. She lived with her parents and siblings. As for the reason, she left a suicide note in which she wrote just four or five lines addressing ‘I love you’ and ‘I’m sorry’. Besides this, after talking to her parents and neighbours, no such factor has come to light so far as to why she committed suicide,” said CO.

He further stated that, "Statements taken by the police from those around her stated that she was studying. But there wasn’t any disturbing factor. Her parents said there were no such extreme behavioural changes that could be identified as a reason for taking such a drastic step.”