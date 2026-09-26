Murli Manohar Joshi slams DJ event near Badrinath shrine, calls it ‘direct assault’ on sanctity

BJP Marg Darshak Mandal member and veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi has criticised the concert-style music event held near the Badrinath shrine, calling it a violation of cultural decorum and a “direct assault” on the sanctity of the sacred site.

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Veteran BJP leader Tarun Vijay, who has worked extensively in the Himalayan region, also backed Joshi's criticism.

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The two-day cultural event was held on September 19 and 20 at the Tourist Arrival Plaza adjoining the Badrinath temple under the Army’s Operation Sadhbhavana, in collaboration with the Chamoli district administration and the Uttarakhand Tourism Department. Videos of loud music and dance performances at the event subsequently circulated on social media, triggering criticism from seers, temple priests and others.

बद्रीनाथ धाम में संगीत समारोह ( DJ concert) को अनुमति प्रदान करना ना केवल सांस्कृतिक मर्यादाओं का उन्लंघन है अपितु धाम की पवित्रता पर भी सीधा आघात है। आदि गुरु शंकराचार्य महाराज जी द्वारा इस धाम की स्थापना हिमालयी पर्यावरण मे शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से भगवत भजन के लिए की थी उल्लेखनीय है… — Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi (@DrMurliManohar_) September 25, 2026

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In a statement, Joshi said allowing a music concert or DJ event at Badrinath was “not only a violation of cultural decorum but also a direct assault on the sanctity of the shrine”.

“It is noteworthy that this Dham was established by Adi Guru Shankaracharya Maharaj in the Himalayan environment for peaceful devotion through divine hymns. It is remarkable that even blowing a conch shell is prohibited at this site, yet we disregard this and organise noisy music events, thereby gravely neglecting India's spiritual, cultural, and environmental values,” he said.

Joshi also raised concerns over the health impact of having thousands of people dance at such a high altitude.

“This is a symbol of how Devbhoomi is now being transformed into a hub of commercial culture. I appeal to the followers of Indian culture, and especially to the revered Shankaracharyas and great saints, to raise an effective voice to halt this erosion of our culture. I will also urge the central and state governments to impose a ban on such events and thereby preserve the dignity of Devbhoomi,” he said.

The former Union minister said the Himalayas were “the soul of the divine, the abode of Lord Shiva, the source of Mother Ganga”. Turning the region into a “dance arena”, he said, was a deep wound to the faith of crores of Indians.

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Tarun Vijay also echoed Joshi's concerns, saying the “lament of the heart” of Joshi must have reached the authorities, but “we have received no response from the government so far”.

The controversy erupted after videos and photographs from the event went viral. The programme, held under the theme “Our Heritage, Our Future”, featured performances and drew crowds near the stage. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the concluding day on September 20.

The criticism has since sparked a wider debate over the nature of cultural and music events organised near major pilgrimage sites.