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Home / Uttarakhand / Nithari case: Surendra Koli found dead in his Haridwar tea shop

Nithari case: Surendra Koli found dead in his Haridwar tea shop

Koli was subsequently acquitted in several Nithari cases

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PTI
Haridwar, Updated At : 02:44 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Nithari case accused Surendra Koli. File
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Nithari case accused Surendra Koli was found dead in his tea stall here on Friday, police said.

Koli, who was subsequently acquitted in several Nithari cases, worked as a domestic help at the Noida house of businessman Moninder Singh Pandher.

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The Nithari case came to light in 2006 when skeletal remains, skulls and bones were discovered from the backyard and drains near a bungalow (D-5) belonging to Pandher in Sector 31, Noida.

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The gruesome findings, unearthing the disappearance and killings of several children and women, had triggered nationwide outrage and terrorised the local community.

Pandher, a co-accused in the case, was also in jail for years but was released on October 20, 2023 following his acquittal in the case.

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Koli, who was 30 years old when arrested in 2006, was awarded multiple death sentences in various cases over the years.

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